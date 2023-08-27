FCT Minister: Refrain From Placing Congratulatory Billboards In My Honour – Nyesom Wike

According to a report from the Independent paper dated August 27, 2023, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has been made aware of various advertisements including lamp post billboards and full-scale billboards congratulating him on his appointment as Minister. Although appreciative of the public’s well-meaning intentions and support, the Minister has firmly requested that such advertisements be discontinued immediately.

A statement released by Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the Office of the FCT Minister, conveyed this message to the press in Abuja on Sunday. The statement explained that while the Minister is genuinely touched by the outpouring of goodwill from residents of the Federal Capital Territory and beyond, he wishes to direct his focus and energy toward serving the President, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and realizing the President’s vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.

The statement emphasized that the Minister’s primary duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of its residents, as well as the nation as a whole. With deep regard for the expectations of FCT residents, the Minister is dedicated to fulfilling his role with sincerity and commitment. He believes that the best way to achieve this is by concentrating all efforts on the tasks at hand and collaborating with fellow public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

The statement conveyed Chief E.N. Wike’s hope that the public will understand his perspective and continue to offer their support and cooperation. The Minister expressed his anticipation of working closely with all stakeholders to create a stronger, more prosperous, and united Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria as a whole.

