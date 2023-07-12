FCN vs ARS: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Thursday’s Club-Friendly

Arsenal will be bidding to commence their pre-season campaign on a remarkable note when they face the German second-division side FC Nuremberg on Thursday at Max-Morlock Stadion in Germany.

The English Premier League giant will be going into the club-friendly game after their 5-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game of the 2022-23 season, and they will be looking for another victory over the German side to build on their recent feat.

Team :

Arsenal’s new signing, Kai Havertz is expected to make his debut for the club against FC Nuremberg on Thursday after completing his transfer to the Emirates from Chelsea. The German forward has been training with Arsenal and he is expected to make the starting lineup on Thursday.

Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice will not be available for the game on Thursday in Germany, as both players are yet to complete their transfers to the Emirates.

However, the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny, and Oleksandr Zinchencho who missed the closing stages of the 2022-23 campaign with the Gunners through injury are all in contention for the game on Thursday.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs FC Nuremberg:

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, and Jesus.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly game is expected to commence at exactly 6 PM (Nigerian Time) on Thursday.

Waskco (

)