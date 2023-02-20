FBN Debunks Malicious Report Against MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FBN has debunked the malicious report against MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

NewsOnline reports that FBN Holdings Plc, the leading African banking and financial services group serving individuals, businesses, organisations, and governments in leading markets across the continent and globally has reacted to a malicious publication about the company’s Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

The statement which was signed by the management and made available to NewsOnline Nigeria, read, “Our attention has been drawn to false news making the rounds that an order of arrest has been made against the MD of FirstBank whilst using the name and image of the GMD of FBN Holdings. We wish to state categorically that this is fake news which has already been debunked by EFCC in their publication titled: ‘EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home’ and signed by the Commission’s Head, Media & Publicity on its verified Twitter handle.

Neither the Managing Director of the Bank nor the Group Managing Director of the Holding company, Nnamdi Okonkwo has any involvement with the matters alleged in this made-up news story nor is there an order of arrest against either one of them.

The public should disregard this and all such similar stories whilst the authorities are called upon to fish out the perpetrators of this malicious story.

What You Should Know About FBN Holdings

FBN Holdings Plc is a leading African banking and financial services group serving individuals, businesses, organizations, and governments in leading markets across the continent and globally. FBNHoldings’ principal bank subsidiary is First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), Nigeria’s foremost financial institution and leading banking services provider. FirstBank has forged an incredible partnership with its people and built an enduring heritage through a vast array of seasons and societies, to remain an icon of the Gold Standard in today’s financial services industry in Africa and beyond.

FirstBank with operations in 10 countries, with subsidiaries that include FBNBank (UK) Limited, FBNBank in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, and First Pension Custodian Limited.

Others are the Merchant Banking and Asset Management businesses, which comprise FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Capital Limited, FBNQuest Securities Limited, FBNQuest Asset Management Limited, FBNQuest Trustees Limited, and FBNQuest Funds Limited.

FBN Insurance Brokers Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FBNHoldings committed to supporting businesses through expert broking knowledge in energy/special risks, aviation, and domestic insurance, like property, liability, auto, and construction.

