Fayose’s two-term experience as a governor was a focal point for him – Ayo Fayose

Ayo Fayose, in a recent interview on July 9, 2023, placed great emphasis on his experience as a governor, having served two terms with a break in between. He suggested that his political position did not make him financially dependent, setting himself apart from Seun, whom he described as a mere salary earner. Fayose defended his position by stating that if anyone suspected any misappropriation of funds, they should pursue legal avenues such as taking the matter to court or involving law enforcement agencies like the police or EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission). He considered the question itself insulting, implying that it was unreasonable for people to expect him to be devoid of wealth.

During the interview, Ayo Fayose strongly criticized Seun Okinbaloye for raising questions about the utilization of state funds during his time as the governor of Ekiti State. He disregarded the inquiry, asserting that he had amassed wealth long before Seun even became a presenter, rendering the question irrelevant in his eyes. By highlighting his pre-existing wealth, Fayose aimed to diminish the significance of Seun’s inquiry and insinuated that his financial status should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Fayose’s two-term experience as a governor was a focal point for him, indicating that he possessed a comprehensive understanding of governance. He implied that his political career had not been solely driven by monetary gains, as he believed he had financial stability prior to assuming the role of a presenter. By contrasting himself with Seun, whom he referred to as a salary earner, Fayose aimed to underscore his independence and downplay any suspicion of financial impropriety during his tenure as governor.

In response to allegations of missing funds, Ayo Fayose recommended legal actions such as going to court or involving law enforcement agencies. He expressed confidence that such channels would address any concerns regarding his financial conduct during his time as governor. Furthermore, Fayose regarded the question about missing money as an insult, insinuating that the expectation for him to lack wealth was unfounded and unreasonable. By adopting this defensive stance, he aimed to deflect criticism and maintain his reputation.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 56:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/2c-cg0GdhQw?feature=share

