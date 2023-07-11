Fayose’s Support For Tinubu Is To Get Him To Discontinue His N1.7 Billion Corruption Charge – Phrank Shaibu

The Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu, has called out the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, lacked the courage to publicly work for Bola Tinubu during the presidential election.

According to Phrank Shaibu, Ayodele Fayose is only supporting Bola Tinubu so as to get him to discontinue his N1.7 billion corruption charge at the Federal High Court. Phrank Shaibu described Ayodele Fayose’s support for Bola Tinubu as running from pillar to post.

According to Phrank Shaibu, on September 20th, 2022, Ayodele Fayose publicly told his supporters that he will work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the 2023 presidential election despite Nyesom Wike’s issues against Atiku Abubakar.

Phrank Shaibu noted that shortly after Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election, Ayodele Fayose started saying that he was the one that delivered Ekiti State for Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

Phrank Shaibu described Ayodele Fayose as someone who loves to be on the spotlight and also claims to be more popular than he actually is. Phrank Shaibu claimed that after Ayodele Fayose realized that he is likely going to miss out as a minister, he is now focusing on getting his court case withdrawn.

