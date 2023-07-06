Fayose Warns of Criticism for Tinubu as they meet at Aso Villa

On Thursday, Ayo Fayose, the ex-governor of Ekiti, had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Following their discussion, Fayose expressed his commitment to hold the president accountable should he fail to fulfill his campaign pledges.

Nonetheless, when speaking to reporters after the encounter, he acknowledged Tinubu’s commendable performance during his tenure and emphasized the importance of providing support.

Fayose emphasized that now that the elections have concluded and the time for governance has arrived, Nigerians should unite in support of the president, whom he described as attentive and possessing a well-defined vision for the nation’s future.

The governor further stated that President Tinubu cannot single-handedly accomplish this task.

While collaborating with Tinubu alongside other opposition party leaders like Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, and Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, Fayose made it clear that he would never defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a steadfast member of the primary opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he affirmed his unwavering allegiance.

Fayose expressed his confidence in Tinubu’s ability and clarified that any potential delays in the president’s actions would not be intentional. He emphasized that he had no doubts regarding Tinubu’s commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities effectively.

