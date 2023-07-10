Fayose: Despite being a member of PDP, I was 1st to say It’s the turn of the South & I have no regrets

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, has revealed that he has no regrets for vehemently opposing the presidential aspirations of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the lead-up to the February 25 election. Defending his actions, Fayose expressed his lack of fear regarding potential expulsion from the party for engaging in anti-party activities. He emphasized his unwavering loyalty to the PDP and stated his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), even after the victory of President Bola Tinubu. Fayose made these statements during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday.

While affirming his allegiance to the PDP, Fayose acknowledged his admiration for President Tinubu, whom he believes has demonstrated his leadership within the Yoruba community. He mentioned that during his tenure as Ekiti governor, he consistently placed birthday advertisements for Tinubu in major newspapers. Fayose emphasized that his support for Tinubu did not waver, and he even reminded President Buhari of Tinubu’s instrumental role in his ascension to the presidency. Fayose’s actions were driven by his belief that Tinubu, as a Yoruba leader, deserves respect. He expressed his conviction that the efforts against Tinubu by his detractors would ultimately fail.

Fayose stressed the importance of politicians maintaining integrity and leadership beyond party politics. He stated that he would not be dismayed if he was expelled from the opposition party, asserting that his dedication to Nigeria’s unity would be appreciated in the future. Despite his commitment to the PDP, Fayose candidly admitted that he worked wholeheartedly against Atiku during the last election, emphasizing that Nigeria’s interests transcend party affiliations. He declared his love for the PDP, despite feeling that the party has treated him unfairly. Fayose maintained his principled stance, assuring that he did not support the PDP during the previous election.

In summary, Fayose expressed no remorse for opposing Atiku’s presidential ambitions, defended his actions against potential party consequences, and asserted his loyalty to the PDP while stating his refusal to join the APC. He professed admiration for President Tinubu, highlighting his support and belief in Tinubu’s leadership among the Yoruba people. Fayose emphasized the need for politicians to uphold moral principles and insisted that his sacrifice for Nigeria’s unity would be valued in due course. He clarified that he worked against Atiku in the last election, despite his affection for the PDP.

“Let me also tell you that till today, I have not materially or by position benefited from Asiwaju. I was the first Nigerian despite being a member of the PDP to say that it is the turn of the South and I have no regrets making that statement.”

What’s your take on this?

Source:Punch paper

Chibabyval (

)