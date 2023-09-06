Fayemi Proposes Proportional Representation Where Spoils Of Election Are Shared Among Contestants

According to the Vanguard paper, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the past governor of Ekiti State, firmly believes that the winner of an election should not govern alone but should involve those who contested against them in the electoral process. Fayemi advocates for the adoption of proportional representation in Nigeria’s political landscape, where the benefits of elections are shared among all contestants.

He expressed, “What we need is alternative politics, and my vision of alternative politics is that you can’t secure 35 per cent of the vote and claim 100 per cent of the power. It’s not a ble approach. We must consider proportional representation so that a party with 21 per cent of the vote would have a corresponding 21 per cent representation in the government. Adversarial politics only fosters division and enmity.”

Fayemi articulated this perspective during an address to Nigerians at a national dialogue held in Abuja to celebrate the 60th birthday of Professor Udenta Udenta, the founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

