Favour Reuben Accuses Wike Over Speculations About His Support For Tinubu.

With less than a week to what political observers have predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in the nation’s checkered democratic history, Favour Reuben who is famously known as the Vice Chairman of the South-South Labour Party has recently criticized Governor Nyesom Wike over speculations about his support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

While appearing during a press conference in Portharcout yesterday, he also revealed that Wike’s actions and decisions were motivated by self-interest.

However, Mr. Reuben said that Governor Wike, who previously compared the APC to cancer and the PDP to malaria, should have looked for the cure to these deadly diseases, which he claims is Peter Obi.

Speaking further, he made a hilarious statement saying, “we are hearing that our Governor Wike, who declared our state to be a Christian state a few years ago because he was running for office, has suddenly decided to form an alliance with a Muslim-Muslim ticket for personal reasons.

In addition, he further ended his speech with a concluding statement saying, “we all know that Wike is not a coward who will secretly ask his PDP supporters to work for Tinubu of the APC without coming out openly, but if this is true, we are in danger, and our PVCs should speak for us, because they are the only tool at our disposal to usher in a government that will allete our suffering, both at the state and federal levels.”

