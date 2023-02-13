Faulty Aircraft Made Obi Miss NEDG Debate, Says Labour Party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Obi-Datti Campaign, under the Labour Party has blamed the absence of its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, at the presidential debate on aircraft’s technical challenges.

This was said in a statement by Mr. Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, to explain Obi’s absence from the presidential debate held in Abuja by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG).

The Obi-Datti Campaign officially says that on the recommendation of the technical crew of the aeroplane he was travelling in, our candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was unable to attend the debate programme.

“After a meeting in Akure, Ondo State, he intended to travel to Abuja for the debate, but the pilot was cautioned against doing so due to mechanical difficulties with the plane, so he chose to fly to Lagos instead.

“It should be noted that senior campaign and party members had assembled at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the program’s location, in advance of Mr. Obi’s arrival.

They comprised the Labour Party officials Mrs. Esther Nenadi Usman and Alhaji Audi Mohammed as well as the Director General of the Campaign, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, the Campaign Manager, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze. According to dailytust report.

