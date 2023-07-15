Father Mbaka releases new prophecy about Nigeria

In a praise section gathering held at the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, a highly respected Spiritual Leader, spoke to the congregation. During this uplifting event, the Catholic clergyman conveyed a prophecy of hope for Nigeria, affirming that it would bestow blessings upon both the affluent and the underprivileged.

To commence his message, Father Mbaka referenced Psalm 102:13-14, a passage from the King James Version of the Bible, which reads, “You will arise and have compassion on Zion, for it is time to show favor to her; the appointed time has come. For her stones are dear to your servants; her very dust moves them to pity.”

Addressing the congregation, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka conveyed, “In our present circumstances in Nigeria, it may appear that nothing is going well for us, affecting both the wealthy and the less fortunate. However, do you have faith in the limitless power of God? According to the words expressed in Psalm 102, I prophesy today that favorable circumstances will begin to manifest for both the impoverished and the prosperous in our nation. Nigeria will progress as the opportune moment for her to receive divine favor has arrived.”

Continuing his sermon, the revered clergyman spoke of the need to trust in God’s ability to transform the fortunes of the country. He emphasized the belief that despite the current challenges faced by Nigeria, the Almighty possesses the authority to bring about positive change and upliftment for all its citizens.

Father Mbaka encouraged the congregation to maintain hope and faith, assuring them that God’s timing is perfect. Drawing inspiration from the biblical verse, he instilled optimism by affirming that the period of divine favor has dawned upon Nigeria, heralding a season of renewed prosperity and well-being.

Concluding his prophetic proclamation, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka conveyed a message of encouragement and assurance to the Nigerian people. He urged them to hold steadfast in their faith and look forward to a future where both the privileged and the marginalized would experience the transformative power of God, leading the nation towards progress and success.

