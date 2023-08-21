Father Ejike Mbaka warns Nigerian leaders, says God will be involved this time

In a YouTube video, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Head of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), issued a stern warning to the leaders of Nigeria, foreseeing an upcoming revolution in the nation. He expressed his belief that the prevailing insecurity situation in the country will serve as a catalyst for this revolution, and he further emphasized that divine intervention will play a significant role in bringing about this change.

He pointed out that during elections, many young individuals were manipulated and coerced into acting as thugs. Disturbingly, even after the election period ended, these individuals remained in positions of power and influence. Fr. Mbaka posed a thought-provoking question about how security issues could be effectively addressed when those who were once used as tools for violence continue to hold positions of authority. He emphasized that banditry has become rampant, and kidnapping incidents have become disturbingly commonplace in Nigeria.

Fr. Mbaka then went on to predict a scenario in which a group of people within the nation would eventually rise up against its leaders, declaring “never again.” He suggested that these individuals would be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to achieve their goals. He strongly believed that this revolution would be marked by its resoluteness and determination. He further attributed this conviction to the involvement of a higher power — God Himself.

Regarding the specifics of how this liberation and transformation would unfold, Fr. Mbaka maintained an air of mystery. He compared it to a lightning bolt, swift and unexpected, or a clap of thunder that suddenly reverberates. His words painted a picture of a revolution that would take the nation by surprise, transforming it in ways beyond human anticipation. In essence, Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s message conveyed a serious warning to Nigeria’s leaders, indicating that the mounting insecurity within the nation could eventually spark a revolutionary movement driven by the divine will and the determination of the people to bring about change.

