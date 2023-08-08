Father and son were goalkeepers, captains during match in Nigerian football competition

Apparently for the first time in the history of Nigerian football matches, a father and his son were goalkeepers as well as captains of their respective teams during the semi final match of an ongoing competition.

Popular Super Eagles and Kwara United goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, as well as his son, Daniel Aiyenugba, were the goalkeepers and captains during the semi final match between Kwara United and Beyond Limits Academy of Ikenne, Ogun State.

While Dele Aiyenugba who is the father was the goalkeeper as well as Captain of Kwara United, his son, Daniel Aiyenugba, was the goalkeeper and Captain of Beyond Limits during the semi final match of the Value Jet Cup held in Ikenne.

(Caption): Dele Aiyenugba and his son before the beginning of the match.

Incidentally, the match ended in a 2-2 draw but Beyond Limits won the match 4-3 on penalties after the full time while the second semi final match between Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Remo Stars was being played at the time of writing this article.

(Caption): Dele and Daniel at the goal posts of their clubs, as posted by the organisers on Tuesday.

According to Value Jet on its Twitter handle, it was an unusual tale because immediately after the final penalty kick, the son, Daniel Aiyenugba, celebrated with his teammates while his father looked down in disappointment.

It is indeed an unusual situation in football competition in Nigeria to have both the father and his son not only as goalkeepers of teams facing each other, but also as captains of the two teams.

Below are screenshots of the tweets by the organisers of the football competition:

