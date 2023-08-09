NEWS

Fasting Does Not Make God More Powerful – Apostle Suleman Declares

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has shared a teaching on the importance of fasting. In an excerpt from a sermon, which he shared on his social media page, he explained why every believer should engage in this spiritual exercise.

He explained that fasting is important because of the changes it effects on the christian.

“Fasting changes you,” he said. “It makes you operate in a frequency where you access divinity and the celestial beings with ease.”He continued by saying that contrary to some opinions, fasting does not change God. God is constant, and we can’t make him any more powerful by our fasting.

“Fasting does not make God more powerful,” he said. “God is the same yesterday, today and forever.”

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

Click here to watch the video and hear the man of God’s exact words.

