If you are a die-hard football fan, then you must know the thrill of witnessing your favorite players make their way to the 100 goals mark for their respective clubs. Scoring 100 goals in a club career is not only a testament to a player’s skill but also shows their loyalty and commitment to their team. With that being said, let’s dive into the top 10 fastest players to score 100 goals for a club in the 21st century:

1. Lionel Messi: The Argentine genius tops the list with an incredible 154 games for Barcelona to reach the milestone of 100 goals. The 34-year-old scored his 100th goal in 2009 in a match against Almeria, cementing his position as one of the best footballers of all time.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: Not far behind Messi is Ronaldo, who reached the milestone in 120 games for Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar achieved this feat in 2012, becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for Real Madrid in 92 years.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy: The Dutch striker took only 130 games to reach the 100-goal milestone for Manchester United. He achieved this feat in the 2004-05 season, further cementing his legacy as one of United’s greatest-ever goalscorers.

4. Thierry Henry: The Frenchman is a Premier League legend and is known for his stunning goals and assists for Arsenal. He took only 160 games to reach the milestone of 100 goals for Arsenal and was named the PFA Player of the Year on three occasions.

5. Sergio Aguero: The Argentine forward spent a decade at Manchester City, and during his tenure, he reached the 100-goal milestone in just 147 games. He was the highest-scoring foreign player in the Premier League and led City to multiple league titles.

6. Andriy Shevchenko: The Ukrainian striker was known for his goalscoring prowess during his time at AC Milan. He scored his 100th goal for the Italian giants in his 124th appearance, further cementing his place in Milan’s history.

7. Robert Lewandowski: The Polish forward is a goal machine for Bayern Munich and is known for his clinical finishing. He took only 167 games to reach the 100-goal milestone, becoming one of the fastest players in Bayern’s history to do so.

8. Didier Drogba: The Ivorian striker spent most of his career at Chelsea and helped the Blues win multiple trophies. He reached the milestone of 100 goals in 220 games for Chelsea and is regarded as one of the best strikers to have played for the club.

9. Samuel Eto’o: The Cameroonian forward is known for his speed and agility on the pitch. He scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in just 145 games, further enhancing his status as a Barcelona legend.

10. Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – Suarez scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in just 120 games, proving why he’s regarded as one of the deadliest strikers in world football.

