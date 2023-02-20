Fashola Tackling Keyamo Shows That The Expected Implosion In APC Has Started – Emmanuel Bello

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing faceoff between some top chieftains in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Muhammadu Buhari administration over the enforcement of the cash swap policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), renowned political analyst, Emmanuel Bello has come out to share his thoughts on the recent statements made by the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola in which he tackled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo over the latter’s negative remarks on the contentious policy.

Recall that while speaking at an interview on Channels Tv a few days ago, Keyamo, who is the Spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, had criticized Buhari’s refusal to obey the Supreme Court ruling ordering the federal government to suspend its ban on 500 and 1000 notes across the country. According to Keyamo, the President acted in contempt of the apex court by ordering the release of only the old 200 naira notes back into circulation. He went on to insist that Buhari was given the wrong advice by those around him.

However, in a separate interview on Television Continental (TVC) a few hours ago, Fashola, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), countered Keyamo’s argument by stating that Buhari was well within his constitutional rights to maintain his stance on the ban placed on old naira notes in the country. According to him, the president’s decision to lift the ban on the 200 naira notes was not based on the Supreme Court ruling but rather was a move to ameliorate the suffering being experienced by ordinary Nigerians who have become unintended victims of the policy.

Reacting to the faceoff during a newspaper review session on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Monday, Emmanuel Bello opined that not only was the public disagreement on a government policy between both ministers the first of its kind in Nigeria’s democratic history but it also gave credence to earlier suspicions of an implosion within the APC.

He said; “You can see two ministers in the same cabinet openly disagreeing with each other. This is unprecedented. It is the first time in Nigeria’s democratic history that we are seeing this kind of level of disagreement among people who are supposed to be on the same page over a particular policy, on governance and leadership but they are not.

We can see Keyamo, who is the APC spokesman siding with Tinubu and the governors, saying that the policy is hurting everybody and that the president didn’t think it through. And now it has led to someone like Fashola, who is supposed to be a product of the Tinubu camp, coming out to defend the President, insisting that the policy was initiated in good faith and that the timing is right. This situation shows that the implosion we all expected would happen within the APC at the beginning of this new naira saga has started happening.”

