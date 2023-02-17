Fashola Reacts To The Allegation That The President Wants To Sabotage The Chances of Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Works and Housing, and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola has reacted to the allegation that the President Muhammadu Buhari intends to sabotage the chances of the party Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election. Just yesterday, the President brought back the old notes into Circulation while the APC governors and APC members of the House still insist that the President is working against the party.

Fashola speaking on TVC stated that it’s an allegation which he would not reckon to be true yet. He identified that the CBN policy does not reflect the oath sworn to the Nigerian people. And that this is what makes Asiwaju’s lamentation over the policy quite substantial. Fashola reckoned that the recent rumbling in the party shows that the Nigeria’s democracy has been refined into another level.

He said, ”Well, about the Sabotage of Tinubu’s chance by the Presidency. It’s just an allegation, we haven’t seen the reality of it yet. You know for me, I always try to see the positive side of things. My first reaction to all this problem is that it enriches our democracy. It clearly shows that men of courage and men of character are standing up within their own government and their own party.

Somebody like Asiwaju has not lost his democratic voice just because he’s seeking for the Presidency. He’s well known to be an agitator who fights on the side of the party. He’s saying no this is our party and it’s causing pain so let us look at it. And it’s not convenient for him, he’s going against some people in the party but he’s standing up for the people.”

