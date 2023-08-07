Fashola Reacts To The Allegation That He Is Writing Judgement For The Election Petition Tribunal

Former Governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola has reacted to the allegation made by a social media influencer, Jackson Ude that he is writing judgement for the Presidential Election Petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the court.

Jackson Ude had earlier tweeted; “Former Lagos State Governor and former Minister for Works, Babatunde Fashola and some APC lawyers are allegedly writing the judgement Bola Tinubu and APC intend to hand over to the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal”

The Daily Post paper reported that Raji Babatunde Fashola, through his media aide, Hakeem Bello, insisted that the allegation is “baseless and defamatory”.

He added; “Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news”

