Fashola Reacts As President Muhammadu Buhari Defies The Supreme Court Order On The Old Naira Notes

After President Muhammadu Buhari disobeyed the Supreme Court’s order to make the old notes legal tender for the ensuing six months, the Minister of Works and Housing and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, reacted. In a broadcast yesterday, the President said that, in addition to the new notes, the 200 naira old notes should be put back into circulation for the ensuing 60 days.

Fashola, who didn’t make clear where he stood on the issue. He did, however, draw attention to the fact that the Presidency has violated the law, which also causes suffering for the populace. He contended that the general public is the one who is harmed by the court case’s continuance. He asserted that in this circumstance, it is important to support the individuals.

As you have heard, there will inevitably be differences of opinion in democracies where the freedom to free speech exists. However, I believe the idea of deferring to and accepting a court’s ruling has occasionally been emphasized. Similarly, this is where the line between respect and contempt in deeds and deeds is located. This is not intended to suggest that you can take any action while the matter is pending.

Consider the scenario where I closed the door on your finger and you filed a lawsuit. You are in pain, and the court tells me to open the door. I replied, “Okay, let’s wait for the court decision.” People actually do experience pain. The President’s attempt at intervention was in response to the people’s obvious suffering, but it also begs the question of whether doing so genuinely diminishes their suffering. We all agree that this was the incorrect choice, but I won’t say anything more about the legal dispute.

