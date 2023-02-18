NEWS

Fashola Reacts As Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar Back The Naira Redesign And New CBN Policy

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, and Peter Obi, the former Governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State, both voiced their support for the redesigned naira and new CBN policies. It was Fashola’s contention that the two Presidential contenders should care more about the hardship of the Nigerian people.

He explained that the new CBN policy affects all institutions, including the INEC, and that this is why Asiwaju has to speak out against it now. His assessment is that Asiwaju has the qualities of a leader who will be there for his people in times of trouble.

“The message this brought me is that it must make obvious to the people of Nigeria where the voice of those who would lead them will be,” he added. Where those who seek their votes will stand at times of crisis. It has never been any doubt that Asiwaju will maintain his position even in the face of adversity.

He often speaks out against injustice before anyone else. If he doesn’t speak out first, he certainly speaks up the loudest. Additionally, none of the adversaries share that quality. These are the kinds of things that people mean when they talk about having strong moral fiber. It doesn’t shock me that he isn’t supporting CBN policies like his rivals.

