Fashola: “Naira notes scarcity that hurts Nigerians. The policy must be reviewed.”

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola asserts that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy “is hurting Nigerians” and requires revision.

The new deadline for exchanging old naira notes has been set by the apex bank for February 10.

The original deadline was January 31, but many Nigerians have not been able to obtain the new N200, N500, and N1000 notes, resulting in a shortage.

On Wednesday’s Instagram Live, Fashola said that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, was fighting for Nigerians when he expressed concern about the scarcity of the new notes. He was speaking with talk show moderator Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

I sympathize with the Nigerian people and the hardships they have endured. Fashola stated, “Sometimes policies play out like this during the implementation process; other times everything works out well; and other times it calls for reconsideration and review.”

“Even though the CBN has acted by the letter and spirit of its independence enshrined in law, it is essential to keep in mind that we serve the public, and when the public indicates that it needs assistance, it is essential to take a step back and inquire as to where it needs assistance and how we can improve it.” It must not be a personal issue.

“All credit must be given to our candidate for being one of the strongest voices and the first candidate to speak out in Abeokuta.

Although some were quick to claim that he was fighting buhari or his party, he is by nature someone who fights for the people. Even though changing the naira is hurting people, our candidate has not said so.

Therefore, the implementation must be rethought.

“I WAS NOT TINUBU’S PUPPET”: The minister claimed that while Tinubu was governor of Lagos, he was only consulted “because of his experience.”

He stated, “When I was governor, I realized that someone sat in my chair for eight years; that person is still alive; that person has had time to reflect; that person would have made mistakes; and I told myself if I wanted to succeed, I shouldn’t learn from my own mistakes but should learn from his experience.” He added, “When I was governor, I realized that someone sat in my chair for eight years.”

