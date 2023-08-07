Fashola: It’s hard to believe that the respective Justice of the PEPT’ll sacrifice their honour–Sani

Shehu Sani and Comrade Deji Adeyanju have expressed their criticism regarding the rumors surrounding Babatunde Fashola’s alleged involvement in drafting the judgment for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judges. The allegations on social media suggested that Fashola and others were preparing a judgment in favor of President Bola Tinubu, in response to the challenge brought by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar against the 2023 Presidential Election results.

Shehu Sani took to Twitter and voiced his disbelief, stating that it is difficult to fathom how respected justices of the Presidential Tribunal would compromise their integrity by allowing an ordinary person to write the tribunal’s judgment for them to read. He added that while the country might be surrounded by mysteries, magic, miracles, and myths, the idea of justices accepting such a deal appears either speculative or a work of fiction.

According to his tweet: “Though we live in a country of mysteries, magic, miracles and myths, it’ s hard to believe that the respective Justices of the Presidential election tribunal will stoop to sacrifice their honour for someone to write the Tribunal judgment for them to read like newscasters. The story is either speculative or preemptive fiction”, his Tweet read.

The allegations have stirred controversy and concern among the public, as the integrity and impartiality of the judicial process are crucial for upholding the rule of law and ensuring a fair and just democratic system.

The matter has drawn attention to the need for transparency and accountability within the judicial system to maintain public trust and confidence in the country’s institutions. Citizens are closely monitoring the developments in this case, hoping for a thorough investigation and clarification from the relevant authorities.

