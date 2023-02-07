This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fashola: I Am Also Affected By The Naira Redesign Carried out by the CBN.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that he is also affected by the naira redesign carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fashola, who appeared live on Monday’s episode of Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, was responding to complaints about the general scarcity of the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes since they were introduced on November 23, 2022.

After February 10, 2023, the old versions of those denominations would no longer be accepted as legal cash, according to the CBN, as the top bank targets people who hoard illicit funds in the run-up to the general elections.

“I see people at ATMs. I see people in banks crammed and trying to grab their money,” he remarked.

“I receive critiques, and I’m also cash-strapped.

The naira swap scheme is currently ineffective and it is obviously having unintended repercussions. Pain and inconvenience are among the unforeseen outcomes.

There have been long lines at banking halls and automated teller machine (ATM) locations as a result of Nigerians struggling with a lack of new naira notes over the previous several days.

Additionally, the development has sparked protests around the nation.

