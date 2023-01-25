NEWS

Fashola & Fayemi Once Stood Up In An Event And Said I Served My People In Anambra Very Well- Obi

An old video of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi speaking during an Interview on how former governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Raji Fashola, and former governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi spoke about his achievements after he left his position as Anambra state governor has surfaced online

Peter obi was a special guest on the program Sun Rise when he made the revelation

He said ” Let me tell you what it is, they can look back and see what we did in Anambra state. Yesterday, I was in a program where for example , Gov Fashola said nobody can say Peter did not serve his state, his people, and his country very well. Kayode, governor of Ekiti got up and said the same thing. At least these people are not paid people and they don’t belong to my party. Fashola went further to say doing good work has nothing to do with party or colorations “

