‘Fashola Did Not Visit The Niger Delta Throughout His 8 Years In Office’ – Pa Edwin Clark

A Niger Delta Leader and an Elder Statesman, Pa Edwin Clark has alleged that the former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola didn’t visit Niger Delta throughout his 8 years in office. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Niger Delta is being isolated from the development going on in the Nation. According to him, the bridges and major roads have not been completed by the government.

He said, ”We can’t allow this to continue, our boys are suffering, they have no school. There is no tertiary institution apart from the Maritime University which was started by our own people before the government took over. Our bridges are not being completed, look at the east-west road, the most economically ble road in this country, it’s not being developed. The former minister of Works, My Friend Fashola did not visit the Niger Delta throughout his 8 years in office. And he did not do anything about the roads in the Niger Delta. Today, it’s difficult to drive from Asaba to Ughelli.”

