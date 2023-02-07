Fashola Denies APC’s Six-month Power Supply Fix Promise.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Babatunde Fashola has denied promising that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will fix power supply issues in six months.

According to several sources, the Minister of Works and Housing pledged before the 2015 election that the APC will resolve Nigeria’s electricity crisis if elected. The sources went on to state that Fashola encouraged Nigerians to “stone” him if the assurance was broken.

The minister, on the other hand, has categorically denied making such a claim, calling it a “false that I allowed.”

The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television election program, had Fashola saying, “One of the things that were said about me was that I said we will electrify Nigeria in six months.”

I let the falsehood continue up until the day I instructed my media representatives to replay the recording, and ever since then, it has been exposed.

Since the tone of the remark did not fit with his personality, the minister claimed he could not have made it.

I am aware that I don’t speak in a stony manner. My aggressive tendencies are nonexistent. Stone is violent. That language is not used by me. My vocabulary does not include them, he continued.

