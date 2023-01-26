Fashola And Fayemi Once Hailed Me In An Event, They Said I Served My People In Anambra Very Well–Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, an old video showing Peter Gregory Obi, the labour party’s presidential candidate, talking about his accomplishments during an interview with Babatunde Raji Fashola, the former governor of Lagos state, and Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti, has surfaced online.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi revealed this during an interactive section as a special guest on the Sun Rise program.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Let me tell you what it is, he said. “They can look back and see what we did in Anambra state. In an event I attended yesterday, Gov. Fashola said, among other things, that no one could claim that Peter did not do a good job of serving his state, his people, and his country. The governor of Ekiti, Kayode, stood up and hailed me for my good works in Anambra State. These individuals at least are not employed by my party and are not members. Continuing, Fashola stated: “Doing good work has nothing to do with party or colorations, he said.

