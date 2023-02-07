This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fashola Advises CBN To ‘rethink’ Naira Swap Policy To Lessen Its Detrimental Effects on Nigerians.

To lessen its detrimental effects on Nigerians, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been encouraged to rethink its naira swap policy by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

During a live appearance on Monday’s episode of The 2023 Verdict on Channels Television, Fashola addressed the complaints over the widespread scarcity of the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes since their introduction on November 23, 2022.

The CBN declares that starting of February 10, 2023, the older versions of those denominations will no longer be recognized as legal tender as the apex bank goes after illicit money hoarders in advance of the federal elections.

The minister lamented the problems brought on by the central bank’s directive and stressed the need of public officeholders evaluating their policies when the opposite of what was intended happened.

I can sympathize with those difficulties, but some of them are the product of policy, and it is the duty of public employees, especially those in charge of those policies, to reflect and ask themselves, “Did we mean to cause this suffering?”

“And if the policy is ineffective, you might need to make adjustments and consider if you gave this enough thought. Both before and now, when I saw that my policies were having unintended consequences, I had to change course as a public official.

I am not in charge of those two areas, so I am unable to comment on the specifics of the information available to policymakers. However, it is crucial to note that these policies are causing many people a great deal of inconvenience in addition to the fact that they have not yet produced any results.

