Farming Communities Are Forced To Pay Levies To Bandits – Shehu Sani

According to Shehu Sani’s tweet which he posted on twitter, he reacted on the issue of bandits attacking farmers farm products and invading on their land. Shehu Sani said that the government is alledgedly talking about food security in the country, but he said we cannot have food security in Nigeria because farmers are complaining serious that bandits are forcing them to pay levies.

Shehu Sani went ahead to say that the declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land. Check out the screenshot below for a better understanding.

