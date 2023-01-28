Fans Reacts To Obi’s Work Rate As He Arrives Port Harcourt From His Rally In Borno State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi had a weekend filled with lots of activities as he’s been in 3 states within 24 hours for political events and town hall meetings ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that Obi had a town hall meeting with students on Friday morning before attending an all-night worship program at Dunamis Church in Abuja.

After the event, he traveled down to Borno State for the Labour Party Campaign rally where he also attended town hall meetings with youths and women.

Obi’s arrival in Port Harcourt for the South South Business Summit after a successful outing in Borno State has got lots of fans reacting as they comment on the work rate of the former governor of Anambra State.

A fan who commented wrote;

“Your Excellency you need some rest please”.

Another wrote;

“From Uni Abuja to Banex Plaza to glory dome for all night to Borno to Port Harcourt now in just 24 hours. All I can say is Omo”.

See people’s reactions

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Divineword (

)