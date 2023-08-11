Fans’ Reaction As Alex Telles Captured Ronaldo While Doing His Celebration Against Al- Shorta

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of football. Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese player who is currently in Al-Nassr, and his teammates Alex Telles, who were present against Al-Shorta, they succeeded in helping his team in the quarterfinals and took them to the semifinals, where Ronaldo scored a penalty goal, which helped Al-Nassr defeat Al-Shorta in the semifinals and take them to the finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Shorta, did his celebration known as the suiiii. Alex Telles his teammates captured him while he was doing his celebration. The occurrence made fans react.

Picture of Alex Telles capturing Ronaldo when doing his celebration: (Source: Facebook)

These are some fans reactions: (Source: Facebook)

The finals will be between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on Saturday, August 12, 2023, for the Arab Club Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has achieved a lot in football, winning five Ballon d’Or awards and four golden boots, is considered one of the best players in the world.

Over to you, dear esteemed reader:

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (

)