Fans react to Van Dijk’s facial expression after seeing his new teammate, Allister phone wallpaper.

Liverpool’s summer signings, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai participated in Liverpool training for the first time on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp gear his side up for the upcoming season.

However, during Liverpool training session, Liverpool and Netherlands legendary defender, Virgil Van Dijk was spotted smiling after seeing his new teammate, Mac Allister phone wallpaper.

On Alexis Mac Allister phone, is a wallpaper of the Argentina international lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar with Argentina.

This facial expression from the Netherlands international after seeing his new Liverpool teammate, Alexis Mac Allister phone wallpaper in training, has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called Van Dijk a great player with an amazing personality, while some have called him a captain in the making.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

You will recall that Alexis Mac Allister joined Jurgen Klopp’s men from Brighton this summer transfer window.

