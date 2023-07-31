Fans React To Manchester United’s 3-2 Loss To Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United’s US tour came to an end with a 3-2 friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

After defeating Arsenal before losing to Wrexham and Real Madrid, the Red Devils suffered another defeat as their voyage to the United States came to an end.

Diogo Dalot’s spectacular curling goal handed United a merited lead at the picturesque Allegiant Stadium, only for Donyell Malen to grab a brace shortly before halftime.

After being booed at the outset and reprimanded by Andre Onana for a second-half blunder, Harry Maguire watched a header bounce back off his own bar.

Both teams made sweeping changes during the game, with Youssoufa Moukoko eventually gifting Dortmund the win after cutting out an Aaron Wan-Bissaka pass.

As expected, Manchester United’s defeat against Borussia Dortmund elicited reactions on Facebook, as it was shared by Manchester United on their official page.

A Facebook user identified as Uzoanya Okechukwu said, “Not the result we wanted, but we go again.”

Dean Capel said, “Good performance by the players that started. All the players that came on from the bench were terrible. Rashford needs to learn to pass the ball!”

Ghalil Einstein said, “Manchester is still ready for the season. Remember, this is just friendly stuff, not a Champions League, so no need to get mad.”

Obaino Dominic said, “You don’t give the ball away in a dangerous position the way we did. We need to learn from this game.”

Ifeanyichukwu Pantomath said, “Casemiro needs competition; he gives away the ball way too much sometimes. Rashford needs to calm down in certain moments.”

John Vincent Plybon said, Rashford was acting like he didn’t want to play.”

