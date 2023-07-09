Fans React As Tacha Posts Picture At The Gym

Popular BBN star, model, and entrepreneur, Symply Tacha has taken to her verified Instagram handle to share lovely moments from her workout session at the gym. In a video, the delectable actress was spotted exercising with the gyming equipment as she shows off her body.

Tacha noted that the gym almost took her life today. This video triggered reactions online as social media users shared different remarks. Looking at the rise in butt surgeries among female celebrities in the entertainment industry, many have argued that keeping fit is not how many female celebrities get their desired bodies.

A fan said, “You have not struggled my T. When struggles come you will remove glasses. You are still maintaining your beauty”.

A fan said, “I can’t do all these. Will opt for Surgery instead”.

Another fan said, “What they spend thousands and millions of Naira doing is what Tacha is carrying free of charge. The body is bodying”.

EssienAkpan (

)