Fans React As Late Murphy Afolabi’s Daughter Graduates From Secondary School

Late Murphy Afolabi’s Daughter, Faithia Afolabi has just graduated from secondary school. Actress, Alhaja Modina was there to stand as a figure mother for her as she celebrates the young champion.

She shared lovely photos with Faithia and congratulated her on her latest achievement. She said her tears of joy are uncontrollable.

Modina wished her father was alive today to witness her achievement, adding that everything happened so fast.

She gave glory to God and prayed that as Faithia steps up in life God almighty will perfect all that concerns her.

Modina appreciated the teachers and staff of Faithia’s school, adding that the remarkable feat they all put forward as their demonstration of readiness and commitment to the moral and academic development of their kids is unmatched.

Also, she prayed that God will reward them all.

This good news triggered reactions online as social media users sent congratulatory messages.

Congratulations to Faithia Afolabi.

