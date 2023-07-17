NEWS

Fans react as Chacha Eke Celebrates Birthday

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke recently celebrated her birthday and shared some stunning photos of herself online. In her Instagram post, she revealed that it was her special day, and her fans couldn’t help but react to her birthday celebration.

Chacha Eke is well-known for her impeccable fashion sense, and once again, she didn’t disappoint with her outfit choice. She wore a vibrant and colorful top paired with high-waisted trousers. Her top was neatly tucked into her trousers, creating a chic and polished look.

The actress paid attention to detail, ensuring that her accessories complemented her outfit perfectly. The combination of colors in her ensemble created a visually pleasing combination.

The artistic style of her puffy top added an extra touch of flair to her overall appearance. Her pink shoes and matching purse completed the look flawlessly. Additionally, her makeup was skillfully applied, and her hairstyle enhanced the beauty of her entire ensemble.

