Fans react after spotting Super Falcons players with plates of fufu after reaching the WWC last 16.

It is no longer news that the Nigerian Super Falcons has secured their place in the Round of 16 of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup after playing a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland on Monday morning at Suncorp Stadium.

Having successfully secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, some of its players were spotted with plates of fufu, causing reactions from their fans and social media users.

Sharing photo of some Super Falcons players with their plates of fufu after reaching the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigerian Photo Journalist, Pooja tweeted: “fufu ways”

This photo of the Super Falcons with their plates of fufu after reaching the last 16 of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it the strength powerhouse, while some have asked if they are allowed to eat that.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)