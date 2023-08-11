Fans react after spotting Alex Telles on his knee while Ronaldo was doing his Siuuu Celebration.

A second half strike from Cristiano Ronaldo against Al Shorta at the Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Wednesday, was enough to send his club, Al Nassr into the finals of the Arab Cup Champions Cup.

The Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 75th minute of the game as Al Nassr beat Al Shorta 1-0 to qualify for the Arab Club Champions Cup finals on Wednesday.

However, after his penalty hit the back of the net, Cristiano Ronaldo then did his iconic Siiiiiuuuu Celebration, but while doing his Siuuuuu celebration, his teammate, Alex Telles was spotted on his knee and placing his hands as if he was holding a camera.

This photo of Alex Telles on his knee while Cristiano Ronaldo was doing his Iconic Siuuuuu celebration after scoring the match winning goal against Al Shorta has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called the photo a perfect timing, while some have said he is capturing the moment.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

