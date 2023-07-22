Fans React After Messi Scored Debut Goal In MLS

Many people have continued to react to the performance of Lionel Messi yesterday after he scored his debut goal through a free kick.

While reacting to his performance, many people noted that they are happy to see the Argentine scoring such an important goal for his team, and they hope to see more of him in the MLS.

Another set of fans noted that he is simply a god, and he was born with a mission to play soccer.

Below are some screenshots of fans reactions to Lionel Messi’s goal.

Lionel Messi made his debut for his new club (Inter Miami) yesterday, and went ahead to perfect everything when he scored in the 94th minutes from a free kick.

The Argentine left Paris at the end of last season after a massive fallout with the fans, and he seems to be enjoying life in USA already.

Let’s have your thoughts on Messi’s goal.

