NEWS

Fans React After Messi Scored Debut Goal In MLS

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read

Many people have continued to react to the performance of Lionel Messi yesterday after he scored his debut goal through a free kick.

While reacting to his performance, many people noted that they are happy to see the Argentine scoring such an important goal for his team, and they hope to see more of him in the MLS.

Another set of fans noted that he is simply a god, and he was born with a mission to play soccer.

Below are some screenshots of fans reactions to Lionel Messi’s goal.

Lionel Messi made his debut for his new club (Inter Miami) yesterday, and went ahead to perfect everything when he scored in the 94th minutes from a free kick.

The Argentine left Paris at the end of last season after a massive fallout with the fans, and he seems to be enjoying life in USA already.

Let’s have your thoughts on Messi’s goal.

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We Were Sharing Only N5,000, And There Were So Many People Waiting For It Every Month – Gov Sule

2 mins ago

Ugezu Reacts After Fr Oluoma Asked Christians To Perform All Cultural Rites That Are Not Demonic

3 mins ago

Buhari’s People Have Been Fighting Back On Social Media That The Register Was Credible- Sam Amadi

13 mins ago

Fuel subsidy: Identify families that cannot afford proposed N8,000 palliative- Governor Sule to FG

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button