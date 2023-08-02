Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photos Of Herself Husband Serving Food To Thier Visitor

Many people have continued to react after Deborah Enenche, the first daughter of Pastor Dr Paul Enenche Shared photos of her husband, Sam Hawthorn serving their visitors food, and not many people are ok with the gesture.

Deborah Enenche who shared the photos on Facebook noted she’s happy to have Moses Bliss who came to visit them, and she’s glad for having a husband like Sam Hawthorn who cares and keep serving them delicious meal.

Below are some of the photos shared by Deborah Enenche on Facebook;

While reacting to her photos, many people noted that Deborah should not be sharing all content with the media as that may generate some negative thought from people.

Others noted that Sam Hawthorn is a true representation of a caring husband and men should learn from him.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the photos shared by Deborah Enenche on Facebook;

