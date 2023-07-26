Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photos Of Herself Eating Banga Soup And Eba At A Restaurant

Many people have continued react after the first daughter of pastor Dr Paul Enenche, Deborah Enenche is seen eating Eba and Banga Soup at a public restaurant, and fans are happy to see her enjoying herself.

Deborah Enenche who shared the post on her Facebook page noted that she’s happy to be doing the eating and spending time with her some one she has known for 12 years now.

In her words, she stated;

“I’ve found that this is the key to sustaining long term rewarding bonds. Celebrate the people who care about you and show up for them as much as they do for you”

Below are some of the photos she shared on Facebook;

While reacting to the photos, many people acknowledged her simplicity and humility in honouring friendship.

Below are some of the screenshots of fans reactions on Facebook;

Let’s have your thoughts on the photos of Deborah Enenche on Facebook.

