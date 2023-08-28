Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Loved up Photos Of Herself And Her Husband

Many people have continued to react after Deborah Enenche, the first daughter of Pastor Dr Paul Enenche Shared photos of some love-up moment between she and her husband in London, and fans are happy to see the expression of Chemistry between them.

Deborah Enenche who shared some good photos of herself and her man from eating Rice and other delicacies, to climbing on each other’s back and spending time with friends and families on the street of London simply captioned the photos as “Mission accomplished”.

One of such reactions captioned from Facebook was the one from Min Nenyegold Progress (a Facebook user) who noted that indeed Love is a beautiful thing and she’s happy to see Deborah Enenche living it.

Below is a screenshot of some reactions to her photos on Facebook;

Below are some of the photos shared by Deborah Enenche on Facebook;

Let’s have your thoughts on the photos the comment section.

Elijah2022 (

)