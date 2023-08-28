NEWS

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Loved up Photos Of Herself And Her Husband

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Many people have continued to react after Deborah Enenche, the first daughter of Pastor Dr Paul Enenche Shared photos of some love-up moment between she and her husband in London, and fans are happy to see the expression of Chemistry between them.

Deborah Enenche who shared some good photos of herself and her man from eating Rice and other delicacies, to climbing on each other’s back and spending time with friends and families on the street of London simply captioned the photos as “Mission accomplished”.

One of such reactions captioned from Facebook was the one from Min Nenyegold Progress (a Facebook user) who noted that indeed Love is a beautiful thing and she’s happy to see Deborah Enenche living it.

Below is a screenshot of some reactions to her photos on Facebook;

Below are some of the photos shared by Deborah Enenche on Facebook;

Let’s have your thoughts on the photos the comment section.

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We want Tinubu to replicate what he did in Lagos across Nigeria: NBA

4 mins ago

The US did not call what happened in Niger a coup, instead they called it an attempted coup- Sarki

10 mins ago

Fact We’re losing 400,000 barrel of oil every day despite contract with Tompolo is worrisome- Nwandu

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Finally Shaibu Caves In Declares Loyalty To Obaseki; Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu to Free Kanu

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button