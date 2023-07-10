NEWS

Fans React After Chelsea Unveil New Kit Ahead Of August Premier League Start

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea football club shared photos of their new club kits ahead of the resumption of the league in August, and fans are happy to see the Blues Kit looking great.

Chelsea Unveiled their new kit with out a sponsorship crest at the front of the jersey. However, the kit is an absolute beauty to behold.

Below is a screenshot of the photo new kit shared on Facebook by Chelsea;

While reacting to the photos, many people noted that they are happy to see the players looking sharp in the photos, and they believe it’s a top kit even without a sponsor..

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook;

Chelsea had a dismal campaign last season, and they will be hoping to turn things around next season under new manager, Mauricio Pochentiho. Let’s have your thoughts.

