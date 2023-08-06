Fans react after Arteta and his assistant were spotted Celebrating Arsenal’s 101st minute equalizer.

Arsenal defeated defending Premier League Champions, Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to lift the Community Shield title at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

During the game at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening, Mikel Arteta’s men appeared to be on the verge of defeat after Manchester City youngster, Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the defending Premier League Champions, Manchester City in the 77th minute, but a leveller 11 minutes into the stoppage time substitute Leandro Trossard rescued a draw for the Gunners to send the game into penalties.

However, after Leandro Trossard’s 101st equalizer for Arsenal, Arsenal’s head coach and his assistant were seen celebrating the goal.

Seeing Mikel Arteta’s and his assistant celebrate Leandro Trossard’s equalizer against Manchester City, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have asked if it was a Champions League final, while some said they are acting like they won the league.

