Fans react after a young fan invaded the pitch to take selfie with Colombia’s Mayra Ramirez.

A second half sublime Catalina Usme goal saw Colombia beat Jamaican women 1-0 in the Round of 16 of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to reach their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final, where they would face England on Saturday.

However, after the final whistle of the game with Colombia reaching it’s first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, a young fan invaded the pitch to take selfie with Colombian attacker, Mayra Ramirez.

Seeing the young boy running towards her direction, the Colombian attacker, Mayra Ramirez then asked the security man to stop chasing him, before posing for a selfie with the young Colombia fan.

Seeing the young fan invading the pitch to take selfie with Colombian attacker, Mayra Ramirez after reaching their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, football fans has taken to social media to react, as some have described the moment as lovely, while some have called it a wish for the kid.

