NEWS

Fans Gush As Nollywood Actress, Uchenna Nnanna Drops Loved Up Photos With Husband Online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

Lovely fans, and followers have gushed over Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna Maduka as she took to her Instagram page to share loved up pictures with her husband. The beautiful actress has been away on vacation in Barcelona, Spain with her husband and adorable children. She was seen in the lovely pictures with her husband kissing, embracing each other very tight and having quality time with her children, as they posed for the camera in styles. Uchenna Nnanna got married to her handsome husband few years ago and they have been living happily together.

She is a Multiple Award filmmaker, Nollywood actress, Entrepreneur, Wife, Mother, Movie producer, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 838,000 followers. Uchenna is well known for her roles in Nollywood films. She is a very gifted and highly talented actress, who knows how to act and interpret roles excellently well. She has featured in several films.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Can a woman get pregnant when she has reached menopause?

4 mins ago

Can a Lady Get Pregnant And Give Birth At The Age Of 50?

15 mins ago

Stages Of Labor That Every Woman Passes Through Before Giving Birth

23 mins ago

Reason Why Some Women Die During Pregnancy & Ways To Avoid It

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button