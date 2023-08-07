Fans Gush As Nollywood Actress, Uchenna Nnanna Drops Loved Up Photos With Husband Online

Lovely fans, and followers have gushed over Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna Maduka as she took to her Instagram page to share loved up pictures with her husband. The beautiful actress has been away on vacation in Barcelona, Spain with her husband and adorable children. She was seen in the lovely pictures with her husband kissing, embracing each other very tight and having quality time with her children, as they posed for the camera in styles. Uchenna Nnanna got married to her handsome husband few years ago and they have been living happily together.

She is a Multiple Award filmmaker, Nollywood actress, Entrepreneur, Wife, Mother, Movie producer, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 838,000 followers. Uchenna is well known for her roles in Nollywood films. She is a very gifted and highly talented actress, who knows how to act and interpret roles excellently well. She has featured in several films.

Checkout some people's comments below.

