Fani Kayode Will Continue To Visit Our Office Till Further Notice – DSS

The Department of State Service (DSS) has recently revealed that former Nigerian Ation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode will continue to visit the office of the security agency till further notice, Punch reports.

It would be recalled that Femi Fani Kayode, who had, some days ago, shared a controversial tweet of a report alleging that a leading presidential candidate had a secret meeting with the Military to scuttle the forthcoming election, was invited to the office of the DSS where he presented himself on Monday, 13th of February 2023.

After hours of interrogation, the APC Politician was reportedly granted an administrative bail and he is expected to appear at the office of the DSS again on Wednesday.

Speaking about the situation, the Public Relations officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, revealed that Fani Kayode will still be coming to the office of the DSS as they are not yet done with him. Afunanya also used the opportunity to advise political parties and their leading members to refrain from making statements that can drive the country into chaos.

Afunanya said: “Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter. Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.”

“Meanwhile, political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections. This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.”

