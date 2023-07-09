Fani-Kayode under backlash for accusing Gov Otti of refusing to recognise Tinubu as president

A former ation minister, Femi Fani- Kayode, has received criticism from Governor Alex Otti of Abia State’ s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, for recent remarks he made about the governor.

According to DAILY POST, Fani- Kayode criticised Alex Otti on Wednesday for allegedly refusing to hang the president Bola Tinubu photo in his office.

Kayode had said that Governor of Abia State argues that Tinubu is not his President and declines to hang the President’ s official photograph in his official residence or on the wall of his office. He had stated that situations like this arise when naïve novices and flippant spirits are placed in positions of power

In response, Ekeoma urged the former Minister to quit utilizing Otti to obtain a position in the Tinubu administration in a statement released on Saturday.

He emphasises that the Abia government is not surprised by the former minister’ s cheap pettiness and lack of etiquette, calling Fani- Kayode’ s accusation nasty and false.

” He spoke because of his upbringing, orientation, character, and exposure, Governor Alex Otti does not act irrationally and therefore could not have under any circumstances refused to recognise President Tinubu as the President of Nigeria, especially given that he and the President have a long- standing relationship. In contrast to Fani- Kayode, who previously displayed his well- known trademark of pettiness and lack of decorum when he repeatedly and harshly abused and blackmailed President Tinubu. “

Otti made sure that President Tinubu’ s photo was prominently displayed on the opening page of his inauguration booklet and that dozens of copies of the president’ s portrait were printed and given to various government agencies.

” President Tinubu is aware that Fani- Kayode is a troubled individual who is infamous for spewing hatred and vitriol towards the defenseless in order to survive economically,” according to Ekeoma.

He pleaded with the populace to ignore the nasty claim and dismiss it as idle rumour from a troublemaker who, in his opinion, wants to sow the seeds of dissension and disaffection for personal political advantage.

Source:

AuthorTwins (

)