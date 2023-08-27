Fani Kayode To Tinubu: Restore Power To Niger, Up To 40 Babies Die Daily In Hospitals

Former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to reinstate electricity supply to Niger Republic due to the adverse effects of the ongoing power outage on the country’s citizens.

Recall that Commencing on July 26, a segment of Niger Republic’s military orchestrated a coup, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratically-elected government.

Promptly, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) denounced the coup, levying sanctions on the new regime and demanding the reinstatement of constitutional governance.

Niger Republic relies on Nigeria for 70% of its electricity, sourced from the Kainji Dam. Nigeria also suspended power provision to its neighboring nation, urging the military junta to restore Bazoum as the president.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, Fani Kayode In a piece titled ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory to Our Name?’, lamented the reported deaths of innocent babies and other humanitarian issues resulting from the power cut.

He called on President Tinubu who is the chairman of ECOWAS to reverse the policy and restore power to Niger Republic

He said, “A dear and respected friend of mine who was once our Ambassador to a European country, who has relatives and strong links in and with Niger Republic and who is well versed in security and intelligence matters told me that up to 40 babies are dying each day in Niger as a consequence of our cutting off electricity supplies to them,” he said.

“According to him, these babies die in hospitals and incubators across the country as a consequence of the fact that there is no electricity supply and there is no fuel to power their generators”

