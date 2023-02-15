Fani-Kayode: Tinubu Shall Be President, We Have Seen The Promise Land And Must Enter It.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has noted that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu shall be president no matter what is thrown on his way.

Fani-Kayode who revealed this on his verified facebook page on Wednesday noted that the APC PCC is bold, Strond and undeterred.

He wrote, “No matter what is thrown on our way we shall prevail and Bola Asiwaju Tinubu Shall be president. We are bold, strong and undeterred.

We have been to the top of the mountain and have seen the promise land. We shall not just see but also enter it. It shall be a new era of peace and prosperity. Glory to Nigeria.

The Media Director of APC PCC has been doing wonderfully to ensure that Tinubu emerges as the president of the country. Through the hard work of Fani-Kayode, APC and it’s presidential candidate have gained the support of most Nigerians.

